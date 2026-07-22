Shaq Weighs in on Where LeBron James Will Play & ‘Ring Chasing’ Talk (Exclusive)

Shaquille O’Neal is executive producing the new true crime docuseries “Game Day Murders,” which explores infamous sports-related murder cases.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about Shaq about the docuseries, also weighing in on where LeBron James will end up after leaving the Lakers.

O’Neal is a “true crime junkie” and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring the sports and crime worlds together.

He said, “It was just a natural fit.”

The docuseries focuses on stories told through those closest to the case like family members, police officers, teammates, friends, and victims of the accused.

Shaq noted, “Our goal here is to really like honor the legacy of those who lost their lives and showcase the way that teammates and the communities love these people.”

O’Neal hopes viewers will get a “different perspective” of stories that have been told before, like the Lorenzen Wright murder. He added, “Just try to get certain information that wasn’t out there.”

Shaq has been keeping busy since retiring from the NBA.

The former center is also launching the “Dunkman” series, where 24 athletes compete for a $500,000 grand prize.

O’Neal was known for his dunking and now he wants to shine the spotlight on “kids doing things that our professional players can’t do.”

As for LeBron, there’s a lot of talk on where he’ll land next after leaving the Lakers.

Shaq commented, “LeBron is going to go somewhere he can win another ring.”

According to O’Neal, the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and the Philadelphia Sixers are the favorites to sign LeBron this off-season.

O’Neal added, “He still has two to three years left.”

Shaq would love if LeBron returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers, saying, “Seeing him go back to Cleveland and starting in Cleveland… Especially if they win, that’ll be a historical way to close the chapter.”

O’Neal also sounded off on the term “ring chasing,” saying, “A lot of these haters call it ‘ring chasing,’ but you’re supposed to be chasing rings because if you chase rings and you accomplish getting rings, that’s what we call greatness. Those who haven’t achieved greatness, call it ‘ring chasing.’"