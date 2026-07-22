Celebrity News July 22, 2026
Prince George Turns 13
Prince George is officially a teenager!
On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated George’s 13th birthday by posting a pic of their eldest son on Instagram.
In a portrait taken by Matt Porteous, George is smiling in a dark suit with a white button-down shirt.
They captioned the pic, “Happy 13th Birthday, George! 🎉”
Kensington Palace also included a video of George with outside. Along with petting the family dog on a beach, Prince George is seen hopping over rocks with his brother Louis.
The royals captioned the video, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes for George today!”
Ahead of his birthday, George was seen enjoying a Wimbledon match with his dad and his sister Charlotte.
George is enjoying the summer before he begins school at Eton College, the same boarding school that William attended.
A source recently told People magazine, “George has always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps.”