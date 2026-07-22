‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Star Kaylee Hottle’s Cause of Death Revealed

Splash News

Days after “Godzilla vs. Kong” actress Kaylee Hottle died at the age 18, her cause of death has been released.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Hottle died in a car crash in Maryland.

Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News that Hottle died from blunt force trauma. Her death has been ruled an accident.

Kaylee’s dad Joshua Hottle broke the sad news to TMZ. The outlet reports Hottle was a passenger in a 1995 Honda Accord that swerved off the road and went into a ditch.

The sheriff’s department released information about the accident, saying, “Excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.”

The release noted that the driver of the car survived without any life-threatening injuries.

In a 22-minute video posted on his Facebook, Joshua shared in sign language that Kaylee’s heart stopped on the way to the hospital after the accident.

Joshua captioned the video, “I am taking a flight that I never would like to take.”

After the news broke, Kaylee’s “Godzilla vs Kong” co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Eiza González took to social media to mourn the loss.

Millie wrote on Instagram, “I'm so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed Kaylee.”

Rebecca shared photos of herself with Kaylee.

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Rebecca wrote, "My heart goes out to your family. You will be missed Kaylee.”