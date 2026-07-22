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Model Elsa Hosk, 37, is a mom again!

Hosk and her fiancé Tom Daly have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Along with several pics of their newborn, Hosk wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, “Our flower fairy girl, Flora Blue🌸🦋. She’s finally here, born in the garden, under the moon, the stars and our magical flowering tree✨🧚🌙.”

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Their little one joins their older daughter Tuulikki, 5.

In April, Elsa announced her pregnancy.

She wrote in a now-deleted Instagram, “Been growing a little nugget for the last 6 months!!!”

Hosk also shared photos of her baby bump on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the pic, “They took down my pregnancy announcement post. Wish people wouldn’t see pregnant bellies as offensive but here we are.”