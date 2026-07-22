Celebrity News July 22, 2026
Elsa Hosk Welcomes Baby #2 — See the First Pics!
Model Elsa Hosk, 37, is a mom again!
Hosk and her fiancé Tom Daly have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.
Along with several pics of their newborn, Hosk wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, “Our flower fairy girl, Flora Blue🌸🦋. She’s finally here, born in the garden, under the moon, the stars and our magical flowering tree✨🧚🌙.”
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Their little one joins their older daughter Tuulikki, 5.
In April, Elsa announced her pregnancy.
She wrote in a now-deleted Instagram, “Been growing a little nugget for the last 6 months!!!”
Hosk also shared photos of her baby bump on her Instagram Story.
Elsa Hosk Expecting Baby #2 — See Her Growing Bump!View Story
She captioned the pic, “They took down my pregnancy announcement post. Wish people wouldn’t see pregnant bellies as offensive but here we are.”
The pregnancy news came more than six months after the pair announced their engagement.