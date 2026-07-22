Chuck Lorre on Picking ‘Underdog’ Stuart for ‘Big Bang Theory’ Spin-Off (Exclusive)

Colin Remas Brown/HBO Max

In “Big Bang Theory” spin-off “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,” Kevin Sussman is back as comic bookstore owner Stuart Bloom, who is focused on “restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with creator Chuck Lorre and his fellow writers and EPs Bill Prady and Zak Penn about expanding the “Big Bang Theory” universe.

While Chuck called Stuart “the worst possible choice” to focus a show on, he noted, “Being a fan of the underdog… I always pull for the guy that was trying hard but not quite getting there.”

Bill added, “It was fun imagining different worlds and imagining how the characters would handle them… we right and then we go find the right people to make them.

In the series, Lauren Lapkus is back, playing Stuart’s girlfriend.

Mona spoke to Kevin and Lauren, who opened up about reprising the role.

She said, “It was amazing. Kevin’s part in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was a much bigger part… Mine was just 8 episodes. Having Chuck Lorre calling me and inviting me to be part of the show, I was like, ‘Yes, please.’”

As for the significance of the show title, Kevin quipped, “[Stuart]'s the least capable of dealing with the end of the world.”