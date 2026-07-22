Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Vivienne Requests Name Change

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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne, 18, is making a legal move to ax “Pitt” from her last name.

In court docs obtained by “Extra,” Vivienne is asking to change her legal name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to just Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

Vivienne listed the reason for the change as “personal.”

A court hearing has been set for November 2.

Vivienne's court petition comes over two years after she went by “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill for Broadway’s “The Outsiders,” in which she served as an assistant to Angelina.

Earlier this month, Vivienne’s siblings Maddox and Zahara took out a newspaper ad in The Los Angeles Daily Journal to announce their plans to drop Pitt from their last name, as is required by California law.

Zahara is asking that her legal name be changed to Zahara Marley Jolie, while Maddox wants to go by Maddox Chivan Jolie.

Zahara’s hearing has been set for September 28, while Maddox is scheduled for a September 14 hearing.

In May 2024, Brad and Angelina’s daughter Shiloh, now 20, filed to legally change her name.