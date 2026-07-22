‘90 Day Fiancé’: Ashia’s Family Arrives in Nigeria with No Idea She’s Engaged (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek of “90 Day Fiancé.”

Ashia reveals that her family members, who have just flown from the U.S. to Nigeria, don’t know she’s engaged to Maxwell.

As for how she got them to come out without sharing the whole story, Ashia said, “I told them, ‘Just have a vacation in Africa. I got some things planned and come on over.’”

“My plan is to get everybody settled in,” Ashia went on. “They can get changed, shower, so we can just head and go to dinner so they can get the big news.”

Ashia’s family doesn’t know about the engagement, but her godbrother Ron does! He questions her engagement, admitting, “I’m here to try to talk Ashia out of marrying this guy because we don’t even know if he’s able to come live in the U.S.”