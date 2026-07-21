‘The Hollow’ Co-Stars Richard Harmon & Sarah Dugdale Are Engaged

“The Hollow” co-stars Richard Harmon and Sarah Dugdale are leveling up in their relationship!

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On Monday, the couple announced their engagement after two years of dating.

They posted a pic of Richard kissing Sarah, who is flashing her engagement ring.

Along with setting the post to Bonny Light Horseman’s song “Deep in Love,” they wrote on Instagram, “Forever date your mate ❤️.”

After seeing the news, their co-stars posted congratulatory comments.

His “100” co-star Eliza Taylor wrote, “Awwwww this is THE BEST NEWS!!! Congrats you two ❤️🙌🔥.”

Her “Virgin River” co-star Kandyse McClure commented, “Perfect. Just perfect. 😍Congratulations Sarah!!! ❤️”

Just months ago, Sarah called herself "lucky" to be in a relationship with Richard in an Instagram post.

The couple appear on each other’s Instagram often since making things official in April 2024.

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While they worked together on “The Hollow” in 2015, things didn’t turn romantic until years later.

In the summer of 2024, Richard posted a photo with Sarah, gushing, “Thanks for all the years of friendship and all of whatever the hell we’ve been doing lately. Thank you. I love you. Stick around.”