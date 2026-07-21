Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Wondery

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at the Madison Square Garden.

Now, little details are trickling in about their wedding.

In an interview on Ross Tucker’s Football podcast, Travis’ brother Jason Kelce confirmed that the couple sang together on the special day.

Travis told Tucker, “Trav has always been able to carry a tune … obviously, it paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did OK.”

A few weeks ago, Jason told a fan at the American Century Championship that his brother’s wedding was “great,” and called it a “good time.”

One spectator asked if he drank more or less than 15 beers at the nuptials and Jason replied, “Way over.”

Jason served as Travis’ best man, while Taylor’s brother Austin was her man of honor.

Just days ago, wedding guest Brad Paisley raved about the couple during an interview with the Associated Press.

While the big event was filled with stars, Brad emphasized that it was “one of the least pretentious weddings” he’s ever been to, adding, “It meant a lot… It was kind of a big thank-you from her to invite us.”

Brad also opened up about the wedding invite that he received from the couple.

He said, "They were very clear with the invite. I took this personally when I got the invite, because in the invite, it said, ‘If you’re getting this, you mean a lot to us.’”