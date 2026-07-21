Marc Anthony Welcomes Baby #8, His 2nd Child with Wife Nadia Ferreira

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Singer Marc Anthony, 57, is a dad for the eighth time!

On Tuesday, Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira, 26, welcomed their second child together.

In a joint Instagram post, they shared, “What a great blessing to be able to share with you the arrival of our precious MYLA... you can't imagine the happiness we have at home, we are over the moon.”

The post included a pic of their son Marco, 3, holding their newborn daughter.

In January, Marc and Nadia announced that they were expecting again.

At the time, they shared a pic of Nadia, Marco, and Marc cradling her growing baby bump. They wrote, “Happy 3rd anniversary. What a huge gift life has given us. God is great.”

They added, “Marquito is going to be a big brother.”