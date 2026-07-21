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Exactly one year after Malcom-Jamal Warner drowned while on a vacation with his wife and child in Costa Rica, things are getting ugly within his family.

The “Cosby Show” star’s widow Tenisha Warner has filed a lawsuit against her late husband’s mom, Pamela Warner, who serves as the Warner Family Trust trustee.

According to papers obtained by “Extra,” Tenisha claims that three years before Malcolm-Jamal’s tragic death, the couple signed a 2022 prenuptial agreement that would have financially benefited her and their daughter.

Tenisha claims that Malcolm-Jamal didn’t follow through with his promises, like making annual tax-free payments of $16,000, funding a Roth IRA, paying her $5,000 monthly salary as his chief of staff, and buying a million-dollar life insurance policy that listed her as the beneficiary.

In the docs, Tenisha is seeking $1.2 million from the trust, which she says she’s entitled to under the terms of their prenup.

The docs stated, “Plaintiff performed all obligations required of her under the agreement, including entering into and remaining in the marriage until the decedent’s death. The decedent died without having satisfied his obligations under the agreement, and no person or entity has paid or provided the sums due to plaintiff under the agreement.”

Tenisha also included their prenup as part of her lawsuit.

The docs revealed that they tied the knot on May 23, 2022, just a week after the prenup was signed.

In response to the lawsuit, Tenisha told “Extra” on Tuesday afternoon, “For the last year, I have attempted to privately settle my beloved husband’s complicated estate and honor his last wishes. Malcolm had every intention to provide for our nine-year-old daughter and me. He was close to finalizing a new estate plan to replace the stale plan created in 1996 when he was 26 years old, 20 years before we met and well before we gave birth to our beautiful daughter. Sadly, he was unable to do so before we lost him. I have been struggling to care for our daughter as a single mom and now as her sole provider. Legally, I had no choice but to take action to protect our rights before any potential statute of limitations expired. We thank you for your support, love, and understanding as we work through this painful process while honoring Malcolm’s life on the first anniversary of his death.”