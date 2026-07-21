Universal Pictures

Jessica Chastain has us jumping out of our seat in her horror movie “The Other Mommy”!

The movie has Chastain playing dual roles — Ursula, the mother of Arabella Olivia Clarke’s character Bela, and as well as a paranormal clone.

According to the official synopsis, the movie is about “a terrifying trip into the darkening world of a young girl, Bela, who forms a relationship with a sinister entity in her home who looks uncannily like her own mother.”

The trailer begins with things looking seemingly normal, until Ursula or the entity asks Bela, “Can I go into your heart?”

In the next scene, Ursula’s husband, played by Jay Duplass, is confronted by the clone, who is twisted under their dining table, when he goes into the kitchen to check up on Bela.