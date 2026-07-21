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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo recently called it quits, but what’s the real reason for the breakdown of their marriage?

Over the weekend, Jelly’s daughter Bailee Ann DeFord defended him against haters on a TikTok livestream.

She said, “Don’t y’all ever come for my father’s name like that again. I’m so done.”

“Get the f**k out of my DMs, out of my comments, my life with that sh*t. I don’t care,” Bailee stressed. “I don’t want to talk about it.”

Bailee insisted that cheating didn’t play a role in the breakup.

She noted, “Y’all have no f**king idea what happened, and wait ’till y’all find out. Just f**king wait. Because I promise y’all, the view of what y’all have of not only the situation, but their relationship and the internet in totality is about to f**king crumble the day that I open my mouth.”

“It’s not a difference in f**king opinions. Nobody else lived in it, so don’t f**king even,” Bailee exclaimed. “I’m for real so done.”

A few weeks ago, Bailee slammed those who were invested “in a very clearly private family matter.”

Along with saying that she was “disgusted,” she pointed out, “Worry ’bout your house — not mine.”

Bailee’s recent TikTok comes after it was announced that Jelly and Bunnie Xo settled their divorce.

As part of the agreement, Jelly Roll will give a one-time lump sum to Bunnie, but the amount remains confidential. They have agreed to divvy up things like an aircraft, cars, home, and IPs.

According to the site, the agreement prohibits either party from bashing each other.

In May, Jelly Roll filed for divorce after nine years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”