‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Sal Vulcano on Cringy Letters to Alyssa Milano: ‘Psychotic’ (Exclusive)

truTV

“Impractical Jokers” is the wildest prank show on television!

“Extra” special correspondent Carlos Greer spoke with Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano on the set of the show, now in its 13th season!

Each episode has one of the friends put to the test by the other two wise-crackers.

This season, Sal gets the shock of his life when his celebrity crush Alyssa Milano crashes the set.

He admitted, “I had a massive crush on Alyssa Milano from ‘Who’s the Boss?’”

“They surprised me with her this year, and they made me read her the letters that I wrote to her when I was 12,” Sal revealed. “She was really kind about it when she didn’t need to be because honestly, in hindsight, I came across psychotic.”

What’s the secret to the success of show?

James said, “I think we remind people of friends they grew up with.”

The three have been friends for all these years, describing each day as “a roller coaster ride of joy and excitement.”

Brian noted, “I’ve known these guys since I was 14 years old. If there’s anything left to learn, I don’t know what it is. I’ve seen then in every situation imaginable.”

According to Sal, they “laugh all day long,” saying, “It’s like built into the hang.”