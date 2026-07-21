‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Actress Kaylee Hottle Dies at 18

Splash News

“Godzilla vs. Kong” star Kaylee Hottle has died at the age of 18.

On Tuesday morning, Hottle was killed in a car accident in Maryland.

Kaylee’s dad Joshua Hottle broke the sad news to TMZ. The outlet reports Hottle was a passenger in a 1995 Honda Accord that swerved off the road and went into a ditch.

According to the outlet, excessive speed may have played a role in the accident, which is currently under investigation.

Kaylee was pronounced dead after she was rushed to a trauma center.

In a 22-minute video posted on his Facebook, Joshua shared in sign language that Kaylee’s heart stopped on the way to the hospital after the accident.

Joshua captioned the video, “I am taking a flight that I never would like to take.”

According to The Houston Chronicle, Kaylee and her family are part of the Deaf community.

Before she landed the role of Jia in the “Godzilla” franchise, Kaylee appeared in commercials, including an ad for ASL translation app Convo.

Kaylee was a student of the Texas School for the Deaf.

In a statement, the school said, “It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland. Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time.”