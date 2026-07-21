Carole Radziwill Grilled About Jeffrey Epstein in ‘RHONY’ Season 16 Trailer

Rich Polk/Bravo

Carole Radziwill will be back as a full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 16!

Radziwill starred on the show from Season 5-10 before stepping away.

Though it had been previously announced that Carole would play a supporting role on the upcoming season, the new trailer for the season brings a major focus to her return!

In the trailer, Carole says, “I can’t believe I’m back.”

“I can’t wait for summer,” Carole goes on. “Even though I only have five good summers left.”

The trailer also features Radziwell being confronted over her alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

While she is walking in New York City, a passerby is heard saying that Radziwill is "the one from the Epstein files.”

Later in the trailer, Sai De Silva asks Carole, “You never went to this island?”

Carole responds, “No. You think I’m part of an international sex-trafficking ring?”

Other cast members who appeared in the trailer include Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, Daisy Toye, Hailey Glassman and Erika Hammond.

Earlier this year, Radziwill opened up about her friendship with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

In a “New York Times” piece, Carole wrote, “Imagine knowing someone and even being friendly with them and then they turn out to be, like, a monster. I was friends with her in the early 2000s, I don’t know, like, for five or six years.”

She also insisted, “I never knew Jeffrey Epstein.”