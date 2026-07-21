After years of estrangement, Aaron Rodgers has reconnected with his family.

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On Monday, Rodgers took to Instagram to share photos of himself with his mom Daria and dad Ed Rodgers.

Aaron also included a photo of himself on the couch with his older brother Luke.

The post also featured a photo of Aaron being an uncle to Luke’s kids, Jack, 4, and Evie, 2.

Aaron captioned the post, “Another bonding week. #fam.”

The only family member seemingly missing from the post was Aaron’s younger brother Jordan Rodgers.

Aaron has been open about his complicated relationship with his family.

Earlier this year, Rodgers discussed the strained relationship on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

He said, “If you look at the saga with my family, for years it was one-sided. They were making shots in the media saying bullshit. I never said anything until it got to the point where I’m like, ‘All right, enough is enough.’”

In his 2024 docuseries “Aaron Rodgers Enigma,” the NFL star opened up about how religion affected his relationship with his family.

He explained, “I grew up in a very white, dogmatic church and that just didn’t really serve me. It was very rigid in structure. I’m not a rigid person. Shame, guilt, judgment. It was like, ‘We have the truth. Our way or the highway. Our way is heaven; your way is hell.’ Even talking to my parents, it was very black-and-white. Like, somebody has to be wrong, [and] somebody has to be right. I just slowly uncoupled from that in high school.”

“When I became real famous, family members said, ‘Your life is too big. We need you to be smaller. Be smaller, like, don’t talk about your life.’ It always hurt me because I just feel like, you don’t see me,” Rodgers went on. “And so, as I found my voice to kind of question things, I also found doing things that, compared to what I grew up in, would be considered an alternative lifestyle.”

Ten years ago, Aaron’s estrangement from his family became public when Jordan appeared as a contestant on “The Bachelorette.”

During an episode, Jordan revealed, “I have a great relationship with my brother Luke. Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship. It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life, and I’ve chosen to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother. Yeah, it’s not ideal, and I love him, and I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and have the pressure he has, the demands from people that he has. [I] don’t have hard feelings against him; it’s just how things go right now.”