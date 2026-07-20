‘White Lotus’ Season 4 — What’s the Budget?

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Cameras are rolling in the South of France as Season 4 of “The White Lotus” is in production!

“Extra” spoke with USA Today’s Ralphie Aversa, who estimates that the budget for the fourth season is around $120M.

Due to the success of the show, production is scaling up for creator Mike White, according to Aversa.

With the larger budget, who’s on the show this season?

Laura Dern, Ben Kingsley, Heather Graham, Chris Messina, Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, Rosie Perez, Sandra Bernhard and Steve Coogan are some of the big names who have checked into this new season.

Dern was a last-minute replacement for Helena Bonham Carter, whose character didn’t seem to jibe well for whatever reason.

Aversa noted, “It’s really not that much of a surprise — Laura and Mike are friends.”

Could we see some familiar faces, like Greg Hunt?

Aversa predicted, “No returners this time, which is really interesting.”

As for the story, it takes place during the Cannes Film Festival.

Aversa teased, “There are two rival film companies at Cannes and there’s been some talk of some French aloofness maybe woven into some of the comedy and some of the drama.”

It wouldn’t be “The White Lotus” without its namesake posh hotel… and this time we have three!

The main hotels are the Château de La Messardière and Hotel Martinez.