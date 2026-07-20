Christopher Polk/@polkimaging

Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal and Jacob Batalon are dishing on “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

“Extra's” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Tom and Jon spoke about their long friendship and getting to do “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man” together back-to-back.

Jon called it a “real thrill” to work with Tom, adding, “Both films were enormous in size and scope but I think beyond anything, just the level of talent and artistry and focus and care on both of these projects was unlike anything I’d ever seen.”

According to Tom, their friendship has “only gotten stronger.”

He noted, “When we met, I was definitely a child. I’ve grown up and I’m a man now and I really look up to Jon. I love him. I love his family… I think we both come from very sort of similar family units, and that’s something I’ve always really loved.”

"We're just so lucky and blessed that we got to do these two crazy movies back-to-back in the same year," Tom emphasized.

Jacob has also been there from the beginning with Tom for these "Spider-Man" movies.

He said, “It’s like a privilege to do these movies for such a long time and to thankfully have fans and everyone have the same sort of love and support that we do.”

Jacob also recalled the first time he met Tom on set, saying, “We were both pretty nervous.” He went on, “It was something that we both had no idea, like, what we’d be getting into. And all these years later, now just my back hurts a little. So that's just sorta the difference."

Tom talked about the practical stunts, praising the fantastic stunt team.

He shared, “We really pushed the boat out with some of the stunts that we did on this movie... We had a real desire to do things practically, and, you know, that comes at a cost. There's some knocks snd bruises here and there, but, you know, everyone was safe."

Tom continued, "I'm really, really proud of our stunt team and what they achieved, because creating a Spider-Man character, trying to do it practically, and making it believable is a really difficult thing."

Jon is bringing the Punisher into this movie, and he credited Tom and director Destin Daniel Cretton for how welcoming they were.

He explained, “My iteration of Frank [Castle] has been enormously dark. It's sort of lived in this kinda TV-MA world, and I think there was a real concern in the beginning of how would this relate, how would this transfer work tonally. And I was met with such amazing collaboration... It's a real testament to Tom and to Destin how welcoming they were sort of making sure that it was believable that Frank could walk off one set and right onto another.”

Tom also reflected on sharing this incredible chapter with Zendaya with “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

He gushed, “It's a dream come true. We’re pinching ourselves every day. The fact that we both get to be a part of these movies, we both get to promote them together, is such a blessing. We could not be more grateful to the studios for allowing us to do this."

When asked if a vacation is up next, Tom answered simply, "Yup. Yup."