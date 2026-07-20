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Things got heated between Tom Brady and Logan Paul at Fanatics Fest in New York City.

While onstage on July 17, the two exchanged some words before Tom slapped Logan’s face, which led to Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns getting between them.

Logan posted a video of the altercation, writing on Instagram, "I'm suing @TomBrady."

Logan added on X, writing, “This happened bc I was roasting Tom for beating him in flag football. And he tries to smack me ?? Horrible example for the kids. Aura -100 + Blocked. With a torn tricep.”

Tom clapped back, calling Logan a “dork,” adding on X, “I tried America… will try again next time I see this nerd.”

Logan’s brother Jake talked to “Extra” at the Sports Illustrated “Beyond the Pitch” event, where he weighed in on what went down.

He said, “I wish I was there to back him up. Tom needs to keep his head on a swivel. Revenge is sweet.”

Tom and Logan were both at the World Cup final only a few feet apart from each other.

In a video posted on Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's Instagram Story, the two were seen flipping each other off!

Logan is heard saying, “You shouldn’t even be here.”