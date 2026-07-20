Backgrid

Weeks after Taylor Swift tied the knot with Travis Kelce, her ex, Matty Healy, also got hitched!

Over the weekend, Healy, 37, and his model fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel, 28, exchanged vows at Madonna’s former home Castillo del Lago in Los Angeles.

For their nuptials, Matty opted for a black tuxedo while Gabbriette wore a white gown and veil.

Reps for the couple confirmed the wedding, telling People magazine, “Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel were married yesterday at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, attended by their family and close friends.”

Some of the wedding attendees included Charli XCX and her husband George Daniel, who is a bandmate of Healy's in the 1975.

Others who reportedly attended were Anastasia Karanikolaou, Fai Khadra, Alex Consani, and Devon Lee Carlson with her fiancé Duke Nicholson.

Months ago, Matty’s mom Denise Welch revealed that the wedding was happening in July, telling Tom Hirschsprung’s podcast that she was “very excited.”

Healy popped the question to Bechtel in 2024.

After the engagement, Denise gushed, “I couldn't be more thrilled. We couldn't be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I'm thrilled."

Last year, Gabbriette admitted that wedding planning was taking some time.

While she said she is “bad at planning stuff,” she was taking the reins on the wedding, telling People magazine, “Let your fiancé think that they’re helping. They pick the music, you pick everything else. Democracy!”

Healy and Bechtel were first spotted packing on the PDA in September 2023 following his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift. Soon after, he revealed he was in a relationship.