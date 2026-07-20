Spice Girls singer Melanie Chisholm is a married woman!

Over the weekend, Mel announced her wedding to Chris Dingwall.

In a feature for British Vogue, she said, “I love weddings [and] when I go to other people’s I always have good craic, but I wasn’t a girl who grew up dreaming about her dress. I was always just focused on my career. I think even relationships took a backseat for me because I’ve been so driven to do what I love, which is performing.”

“I’d gotten to the point in my life where I just didn’t think it was going to be a part of my story,” Chisholm noted.

Things changed, however, when Mel met Chris on the dating app Raya in 2024.

She shared, “The spark was immediate. I was 49 when I met Chris and I was in a really good place. We had a date in Australia, and it’s been difficult to separate us ever since. He’s been such a beautiful addition to mine and my daughter’s life.”

Chris popped the question last summer during a vacation in Mallorca, Spain.

They initially tied the knot in a legal ceremony in Australia and then held a chill celebration in Cumbria, England.

She admitted, “I didn’t feel like a big traditional wedding was right for me.”

For their big day, Mel wore a dress by fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

Beckham recalled, “I was actually having dinner with Melanie and asked her what she was up to. She very casually told me she was leaving for Australia in two days and getting married! When I asked what she was wearing, she mentioned she had actually ordered one of my dresses but that it didn’t quite fit, and she didn’t have time to get it altered before leaving. I happened to have that exact dress in my own wardrobe and offered to lend it to her.”

For her wedding party in England, Victoria designed a custom dress for Melanie.