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“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Angie Katsanevas and her hairdresser husband Shawn Trujillo have called it quits after 27 years of marriage.

Page Six reports the two have separated.

To fuel more rumors, Angie didn’t celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary on social media last month, which is quite a contrast from the year before.

In 2025, Angie gushed on Instagram, “A Hair Affair🤍🤍🤍 #26YEARS. Seems like yesterday I booked an appointment for a blowdry with this dreamy guy I saw on the cover of a romance novel in the grocery store checkout. Long hair like Fabio, big muscles, and known to be lethal with scissors. The rest is HAIRstory❤️.”

Earlier this year, Shawn had people talking when he started following Instagram accounts, which focused on divorce.

He insisted to Reality Shrine that they had “nothing to do with Angie.”

“I simply have someone close to me going through a rough time,” Trujillo elaborated. “This person sends me pages with thoughts and info on what they are going through. It’s as simple as that — nothing more, nothing less.”

We’ll have to wait and see if their split is part of Season 7 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” which wrapped filming in late May.

Years ago, Shawn was faced with cheating rumors on Season 4.

Shawn denied the rumors, which was a topic of conversation among her castmates.