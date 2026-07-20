‘Law & Order’ Star Odelya Halevi Expecting First Child

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“Law & Order” star Odelya Halevi is pregnant!

Halevi, 37, is expecting her first child with husband Aaron Mazor.

The couple is having a baby girl in December.

She told People magazine, “I found out I was pregnant the traditional way — peeing on a stick. It was the day after we wrapped season 25 of ‘Law & Order,’ and looking back, the signs were definitely there.”

“I had spent the entire week casually wandering into the producers’ office and helping myself to all the chocolate they had sitting out, which is very unlike me,” Odelya added. “I remember thinking, ‘Who is this person?’ And then it hit me.”

The couple “really wanted” a baby together. She recalled, “I remember shaking [from] excitement.”

Odelya described telling her husband the news as “incredibly intimate and special.”

As for how her pregnancy has been going so far, Odelya shared, “The thing that I wasn’t fully prepared for was how amplified and intense my emotions would be. I barely recognized myself. Almost like having a split personality.”

She went on, “During my first trimester, we were moving into an apartment that we had spent almost a year renovating. It was something I had been so excited about. I suddenly hated everything about it. I knew it wasn’t rational. I knew I had been counting down the days until we moved in, and I knew I was overreacting.”

Odelya’s pregnancy has her craving breakfast food. She explained, “The other night, I was lying in bed, trying to fall asleep after my oatmeal with date syrup and a frozen banana, and I caught myself thinking, ‘I cannot wait to wake up tomorrow so I can eat this again.’”

“I never liked oatmeal before I got pregnant,” Halevi admitted.

The couple only have a few months left before their little one arrives.