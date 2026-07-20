Krista Plays Coy About Possible ‘Love Connection’ on ‘Little Singles’

TLC

They’re the reality singles looking for a little love on “Little Singles”!

“Extra” spoke with Jordana “JJ” James and Krista Sulaica, who are part of a season that has some big drama in the form of a love triangle!

This season, the stars are heading to Palm Springs for a vacation.

JJ looked at Krista, saying, “We just are a good time.”

While JJ has chosen to be single for “long, long time,” she’s now considering the possibility of a relationship.

She teased, “I do make out with somebody.”

“I didn’t think I was going to be in a situation where I was like, ‘Oh, do I want to date or whatever,’ but can’t give it away too much, but something does happen,” JJ noted.

Krista is down for fun, but she’s on a mission.

She shared, “It’s no secret that I’ve never dated a little person, man, before and that is definitely something new that I wanted to try.”

With a smile on her face, Krista commented, “To have the world see you in this light, it is magical.”

Were there sparks between Krista and Sammy?

After Sammy revealed that he’s a good kisser, Krista told us, “I did not expect him to come on to me so fast.”

Without spilling if there’s a love connection, Krista shared, “So far, I’m on cloud nine… My gut feeling told me to just live, just have fun.”