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Kelly Clarkson is making people laugh after leaving her beloved “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Just months after wrapping up the daytime show, she returned to her Las Vegas residency on Friday — and she had a lot to say!

While stroking a fan’s sequined jacket, Clarkson told the crowd, “I would get fired at NBC, but I don't work there anymore.”

She went on, “Which we are sad about; it’s a fun show. But it’s funny, you go to those HR meetings, and you’re like, ‘Nobody on the road would last.’”

“But then they say dumb sh*t,” she elaborated. “Like, you can't comment if someone’s lost weight, and I’m like, b*tch! You better write a memo about it, write a song about it. I just think that’s so dumb. It makes people feel good when you say, ‘Oh, you look really good.’ And then people are like, ‘No, because that means you thought they did look really bad.’”

She added slyly, “Or it just means it’s improved.”

Calling it a “different world” nowadays, Clarkson recalled, “I was 19 on a bus with dudes, I can't do what? ‘That is completely inappropriate.’”

Clarkson sang, “No more HR meetings!” before emphasizing, “I’m just kidding.”

Kelly has no problem making jokes at her residency.

On Saturday, she said, “You asked, ‘Do you like performing live or do you like performing in a studio?’ I like both. They’re very different. But, I kind of want to bring that vibe. When you go see shows now — I’m not downing any shows, it’s for obvious reasons especially when you’re traveling and touring — usually you can’t take so many musicians, right?”

Noting the overwhelming cost, Kelly referenced everybody’s favorite billionaire superstar, saying, “Unless you’re Taylor Swift.”

She continued, “But when you’re not her, when you’re ballin’ on a budget, you get something cool like this.”

Kelly is known for inspiring Taylor to re-record her first six albums.

In 2019, Kelly tagged Taylor on social media, writing, “Just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point.”

Taylor ended up rereleasing her albums and even sent Kelly flowers after every re-release.