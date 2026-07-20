Celebrity News July 20, 2026
Jessie J & Chanan Colman Secretly Split
Singer Jessie J and basketball player Chanan Colman have called it quits.
On Monday, Jessie announced their split, which happened some time ago.
She wrote on Instagram, “It has been a sad and difficult situation, but we have been focused on navigating the change privately and positively for a healthy and happy co-parenting environment for our son, and ourselves.”
“Unfortunately being in the public eye this is the easiest way to let people know the truth, before rumors circulate or a false narrative is written,” Jessie emphasized. “We will always continue supporting each other with love, respect, and care as friends and most importantly being Skys Mum and Dad, so if you see us out and about together as a family, or posting each other on socials every now and again. That’s exactly what we are doing.”
Jessie ended the post by putting the focus on their 3-year-old son, writing, “Raising and loving Sky together, supported with a positive friendship.”
Jessie and Chanan were in a relationship for five years.