She wrote on Instagram , “It has been a sad and difficult situation, but we have been focused on navigating the change privately and positively for a healthy and happy co-parenting environment for our son, and ourselves.”

“Unfortunately being in the public eye this is the easiest way to let people know the truth, before rumors circulate or a false narrative is written,” Jessie emphasized. “We will always continue supporting each other with love, respect, and care as friends and most importantly being Skys Mum and Dad, so if you see us out and about together as a family, or posting each other on socials every now and again. That’s exactly what we are doing.”