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It was a star-studded World Cup final!

On Sunday, many big names were on hand to watch Argentina take on Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium, which also featured the event’s first-ever halftime show.

Some of the familiar faces in the stadium included Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, JAŸ-Z and Beyoncé, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, David and Victoria Beckham, and Tom Cruise!

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While Timothée delivered the World Cup ball before the highly anticipated game, Tom hit the field for an inspirational speech.

He told the crowd, “So, as we gather for one final chapter, let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together. Let us celebrate each other. This is football. This is unity. This is greatness.”

Matt Damon, Jon Hamm, Serena Williams, Mick Jagger, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Brady, Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, and Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz were also in the house for the festivities.

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The halftime show featured superstars Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira with Burna Boy, and Coldplay, plus the Muppets, Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus of child singers.

Jason Sudeikis channeled his “Ted Lasso” character to introduce Justin, who performed an acoustic rendition of his song “Everything Hallelujah.”