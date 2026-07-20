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Weeks after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden, Brad Paisley is dishing on the star-studded extravaganza!

Brad attended Taylor and Travis’ big day with his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

While it was filled with stars, Brad told the Associated Press that it was “one of the least pretentious weddings” he’s ever been to, adding, “It meant a lot… It was kind of a big thank-you from her to invite us.”

Brad also opened up about the wedding invite that he received from the couple.

He said, "They were very clear with the invite. I took this personally when I got the invite, because in the invite, it said, ‘If you’re getting this, you mean a lot to us.’”

Paisley went on, “And it was really fun to watch the cat-and-mouse game of like, ‘We can tell you roughly where it’s gonna be. We’re not gonna say what building... And here’s the date, and if you’re in, we’ll tell you more.’ And I went to my wife, I said, ‘Want to go?’ She’s like, ‘Absolutely. We’ve gotta be there.’ So, we did it. It was RSVP: yes.”

Taylor and Brad have been friends for some time, and she even donated to his nonprofit The Store ahead of the wedding.

In a statement, Brad and Kimberly told People magazine, “We’re truly inspired by Taylor and Travis’s generosity to so many wonderful organizations, and extremely grateful that The Store is included among them. This gift will go a long way toward helping our neighbors facing food insecurity in Nashville. What a beautiful way to celebrate the beginning of a marriage!”

Swift and Kelce donated $26 million to various charities, including The Store.