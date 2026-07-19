Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS, Shakira & More Team Up for World Cup Halftime Show

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Chris Martin of Coldplay’s halftime show for the FIFA World Cup — the first in the match’s history — brought together a disparate group of musicians, child singers, and even some Muppets in its mission to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education fund. The fund expands access to education and sports programs for kids all around the world.

The Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, kicked things off with a lively version of her no. 1 hit “Music” that incorporated a bit of the classic “Disco Inferno” and of her current single “Danceteria.”

Bathed in purple and pink, she performed off-field, and was driven into view by living soccer legends Ronaldo Nazário and Ronaldinho of Brazil, who won the 2002 World Cup together.

The car, packed with dancers, pulled up to the pitch, where Madonna grasped the soccer stars’ hands and raised them high in victory.

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Next, Monster and other Muppets performed “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes.

BTS provided a high-energy version of “Dynamite,” making things K-Pop!

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Previously unannounced talent Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt as Ted Lasso and Coach Beard did a short sketch calling in a new player, who turned out to be Justin Bieber.

Bieber delivered a soulful, low-key “Everything Hallelujah” from his album “Swag II” with just his own guitar as accompaniment.

Tasked with bringing the energy back up, Shakira shimmied into view with Burna Boy, singing the 2026 World Cup’s official song, “Dai Dai.”

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The mind-bendingly short show (just 11 minutes) ended with the PS22 Chorus of children singing “We Dance,” a new Coldplay tune, along with Coldplay, the Muppets and Emmanuel Kelly.

The World Cup was one of the most star-saturated events of the year. Along with the star performers, Tom Cruise gave an uplifting speech, Jennifer Hudson sang a stirring national anthem, and Post Malone opening the proceedings with a performance of his own.

In the stands, everyone from JAŸ-Z and Beyoncé to Matt Damon and more. The leaders of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico all sat together in a show of unity.