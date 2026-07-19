Former ‘RHOC’ Star Jeana Keough Battling Tongue Cancer

Bravo

Jeana Keough, who is a former star of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” is dealing with a shocking diagnosis.

Her daughter, Kara Bosworth, took to social media to crowdfund medical expenses as Jeana battles tongue cancer.

Jeana, 70, noticed a painful spot on her tongue, and visited a dentist multiple times to have a tooth sanded.

A biopsy revealed the cancer, but led to the removal of lymph nodes, too.

Unfortunately, the cancer had spread.

GoFundme

In a GoFundMe, Kara explains, “What we thought would be a one-time surgery became a full cancer battle. Jeana is now in her fifth week of chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy. The treatments are relentless.”

How is Jeana doing?

Kara reveals, “She is exhausted, struggling to stay awake, and becoming malnourished because the pain in her tongue and throat makes swallowing even the smallest bites or sips incredibly difficult.”

Unable to work, Keough is seeking donations to help get her through this painful recovery period. Her daughter promises all monies raised will be for “expenses, everyday living costs, nutrition, and the additional support she needs.”