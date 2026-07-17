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Travis Kelce is ramping up for another season with the Kansas City Chiefs!

The tight end was spotted returning to training in Florida on July 16, wearing a black T-shirt and gray athletic shorts. See the pic here!

The sighting comes less than two weeks after Travis and Taylor Swift got married at Madison Square Garden in NYC on July 3.

Travis is staying in shape ahead of the 2026 Chiefs Training Camp taking place Wednesday, July 29, through Thursday, August 20, at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

In March, Kelce announced his plans to return to the Chiefs for a 14th season.

He shared the news on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” saying, “Let’s go! Making another run at it, baby, and the Chiefs are making moves, Pat.”

Travis said Taylor helped motivate him, saying, “We share the same love for what we do, and we've had this… desire. I’m still in love with this game.”

He continued, “I still love going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out and just playing the game, you know, and I think my best opportunity was playing for the Chiefs yet again and running this thing back with Pat Mahomes and Coach Reid. And got my guy Eric Bieniemy, Coach Bieniemy back, and there’s a lot of pieces in Kansas City that I just I absolutely love and I can't wait to get back in the building with.”