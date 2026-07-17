Kim Kardashian Explains Posting Vacation Photos Right After Her Grandmother Died

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Kim Kardashian is opening up about why she posted vacation photos minutes after news broke that her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon had died.

Kardashian shared a carousel of images from a recent family trip and included the caption, “Lake life.”

Kim’s mom Kris Jenner had just shared the news that MJ had died at 91.

Kim took to the comments of her vacation post to explain, “This post was scheduled a few days ago before we lost MJ, so its timing came right alongside her passing. I’ve been by my mom and grandma’s side this past week, and my heart is completely with my family right now. We love and miss her so deeply, and in the days ahead, we’ll be focusing on celebrating her beautiful life 🕊️🤍.”

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Kardashian also shared an Instagram tribute to her grandmother, writing, “My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin... You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!!”

Kim continued, “You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman. You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since. You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us. I know you’re at peace now. Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me. You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever. 🤍 YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!!!”

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She added, “I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol.”

Kim included a collection of photos of her and MJ, as well as a screengrab of a text she had received from her grandmother.

The text said, “Praying my 10 great grandbabies can help fix this poor planet in time and find solutions to climate change and pollution to stop the destruction of this gorgeous earth and have a high purpose for this important moment in time.” She included a rainbow and three earth emojis.

For her part, Kris shared on Instagram, “Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters … to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

The reality star went on, “She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith. Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter… Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched.”

Kris added, “When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it’s because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud. Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mommy. My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything.”