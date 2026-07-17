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News broke about Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll’s split last month and they’ve already settled the divorce!

TMZ reports the couple reached a divorce settlement earlier this month.

As part of the agreement, Jelly Roll will give a one-time lump sum to Bunnie, but the amount remains confidential. They have agreed to divvy up things like an aircraft, cars, home, and IPs.

According to the site, the agreement prohibits either party from bashing each other.

In May, Jelly Roll filed for divorce after nine years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

A month ago, Bunnie opened up about the split on her “Dumb Blonde” podcast, revealing, “My husband and I are ending this marriage on the best possible terms… We’re literally settling our divorce. We’ve done it in two weeks, three weeks.”

The exes reportedly own two properties, including a $6.2 million mansion in Franklin, Tennessee, and a $4.5 million 500-acre country farm compound in Burns, Tennessee.

Bunnie told listeners, “J is so f**king sweet that he’s giving me that compound in the divorce because he knows how special it is to me.”

She hinted about getting alimony too, saying, “I joke around with him. I’m like, ‘Well, you didn’t take care of me in the marriage, but you’re taking care of me in the divorce.’“