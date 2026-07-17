How to Watch the FIFA World Cup Final & Halftime Show

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This weekend, Argentina will face off against Spain to see who will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup!

Fans will see some of the best players in the world — like Lionel Messi from Argentina and Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal from Spain — take the field for an epic match.

Argentina is vying for a fourth win, after taking home the cup in 2022, 1986, and 1978. This would be a second victory for Spain after nabbing the top prize in 2010.

The final match takes place on Sunday, July 19, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

U.S. fans can tune in to FOX, FOX Sports, or Telemundo to watch. You can also find the match on live TV platforms like DirecTV and YouTube TV. FOX One will stream the match in English, while Peacock will have it in Spanish.

FOX will start live coverage at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, which includes the closing ceremonies at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET.

FIFA says, “Global superstar Post Malone will headline the FIFA World Cup 2026™ closing ceremony... This star-studded show will feature performances from Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and IShowSpeed, as well as a special appearance by Tom Cruise, bringing together some of the world's biggest names in music and entertainment for an unforgettable celebration before kick-off.”

That's not all! EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will sing the United States national anthem ahead of the final.

The first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show will get underway around 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

Justin Bieber will co-headline with Madonna, Shakira and BTS!

The show, curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, also includes Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay.

The Muppets will also make an appearance.

The halftime show will be available on the stations and streaming services listed above for the final match.

The New York Times reports the halftime show will last about 20 minutes, and the performance will be around 11 minutes.