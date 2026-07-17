Gal Gadot Goes on a Kill Mission to Save Son in ‘The Runner’ Trailer

Amazon MGM Studios

Check out the trailer for Gal Gadot’s new thriller “The Runner”!

Gal plays a lawyer who is forced to run throughout London to kill a client to save her kidnapped son.

In the trailer, Gal’s character Maia goes for a run and receives an anonymous call from a man in possession of her son’s phone.

He threatens Maia, “I have your son.”

“This is a very simple game. You follow my rules,” the anonymous caller tells her. “Your star witness is going to testify against my employer, but you’re gonna kill him first.”

While Maia has never killed anyone, she is given one hour.

The caller insists that if Maia doesn’t follow the rules, more people are going to die — and not just her son Noah.