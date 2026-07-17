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“Today” host Craig Melvin spent some time Friday addressing the scary-sounding intruder incident that occurred at the studio the day before.

Joined at the anchor table by Carson Daly, Laura Jarrett and Al Roker, Craig told viewers, “You may have heard that, unfortunately, an intruder made his way into an unauthorized area here at Studio 1A. Thankfully, he was apprehended quickly, he was placed under arrest, we are cooperating fully with NYPD as they investigate the matter. and we are just very happy that everyone is safe.”

When Laura said, “We want to make sure that you’re safe,” Melvin assured her, “Safe and sound.”

The day before, Craig broke his silence on what happened.

He wrote on Instagram, “Hey everyone. I’ve heard from so many of you over the last few hours. I’m doing just fine. Thanks for reaching out. I’m looking forward to seeing you tomorrow morning on Today.”

The show confirmed that the incident occurred at the studio, telling “Extra” on Thursday, “There was a security incident this morning at the TODAY show studio. An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A. The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security. The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident.”

“There was no altercation, and no one was injured. TODAY is cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. NBC and TODAY take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously. We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios.”

Andrew Truelove has been charged with hate crime — burglary; hate crime — menacing; hate crime — criminal trespass; and harassment.

Truelove has a criminal record. Just last month, he pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief relating to the damage of several cars. A judge sentenced Truelove to six months in jail, five years of probation, and $375 in fees. He also has three criminal cases pending in New York, pleading not guilty to charges like misdemeanor assault, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass on railroad property, and trespassing.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

According to the outlet, the man came face-to-face with Melvin near a dressing room, allegedly yelling racial slurs at the host.

It was reported that the man was looking for Al Roker initially. When he couldn’t find the weatherman, he focused on Melvin.

Roker also took to Instagram to address the incident, writing, “A really heartfelt thank you to all who reached out over the last 24 hours to check in on my brother, @craigmelvinnbc. We are both okay. It’s moments like these that serve to pull us together. You all, like Craig, said “You come after one of us, you come after all of us.” We’ll talk about it this morning on @todayshow.”

TMZ reports Melvin and Roker have gotten restraining orders against Truelove.