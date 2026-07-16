‘Today’ Show Host Craig Melvin Confronted by Racist Intruder

Nathan Congleton/NBC

The “Today” show was hit with an intruder on Thursday morning.

TMZ reports a man found a way to get through studio security and enter NBC studio at Rockefeller Plaza through a stairway around 9 a.m. ET.

Once he was inside, the man came face-to-face with Craig Melvin near a dressing room, allegedly lunging and yelling racial slurs at the host.

According to the site, staff and security immediately came to Melvin’s defense and the intruder was detained and arrested.

It was reported that the man was looking for Al Roker initially. When he couldn’t find the weather man, he put the focus on Melvin.

Craig and Al managed to maintain their composure and resumed their on-air duties without any hint of a disturbance.

The NYPD confirmed that an incident happened, telling People magazine, “It was reported to officers that there was a disorderly person inside 30 Rockefeller Center, within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct. Officers responded and placed an unidentified individual into custody. There were no injuries reported. The investigation remains ongoing.”