‘Spider-Man’ Director Sam Raimi Reveals He Separated from His Wife 10 Years Ago

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Two years ago, news broke about famed director Sam Raimi and his wife Gillian Greene’s divorce.

Greene filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

A separation date was not listed.

According to the May 2024 docs, Greene requested spousal support and her legal fees to be paid by Raimi.

Raimi is finally responding to her divorce petition with details about their separation.

According to docs obtained by Us Weekly, Raimi listed that they separated in April 2016, eight years before she actually filed for divorce.

Raimi requested that no spousal support be awarded to either party.

Sam also noted that the “full nature and extent” of their separate and community property is “not presently known.”

The docs state, “When [the] same has been ascertained, [Raimi] will seek leave to amend this response or indicate in [the] same in his Preliminary and/or Final Declaration of Disclosure.”

The pair tied the knot in September 1993.