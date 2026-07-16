Getty Images

Nick Reiner has been behind bars for seven months, and he’s reportedly not doing well.

Nick was arrested after his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home in December 2025. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

A source told DailyMail.com, “He is rapidly deteriorating. No one would recognize him. He is almost bald because they have to keep his hair super short to keep the bugs out, and he is super skinny because of the intense medication he is on. His eyes are very sunken in.”

In February, Nick entered a not guilty plea.

“Nick no longer looks like Nick,” the insider emphasized.

Along with physical changes, the source claimed that Reiner is also struggling with cognitive challenges.

They said, “Nick has not been well for many years, but before jail some of his personality could be recognized. Not now. He is like a babbling child, totally out of it. It's so bad his lawyers have a hard time talking to him.”

“Nick definitely has a cognitive decline,” the insider went on. “He is not all there. He doesn’t know what year it is or who is the president of the United States. He cannot process reality or focus.”

Nick is currently in solitary confinement at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

The insider explained, “Because of his mental health condition, Nick cannot mix with other inmates, which means he is alone all the time with his own dark thoughts.”

Last month, Reiner demanded access to his trust fund so he can hire a lawyer and pay for basic necessities in jail.

The petition, filed by his public defender Kimberly Greene, stated, “Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths. But the facts about what did and did not happen to them are not at issue in this Trust litigation.”

People magazine reports, per the petition, that Rob and Michele set up individual trusts for Nick and his siblings Jake and Romy.

The petition claims that Nick was to receive half of his trust at age 30, and half at 35. Nick is now 32.

According to the docs, Nick has not received the first payment nor been informed of how much is in the trust. The petition stated the trust is estimated to hold more than $1.5 million.

The petition states that the current trustee has “offered a shifting series of excuses and justifications,” and “unsubstantiated ‘concerns’ about Nick's so-called competence to ‘manage a trust.’”

The petition goes on to say that the trust is “irrevocable” and the trustee can’t withhold funds because a beneficiary is deemed incompetent, noting that furthermore, "there is no judicial declaration that Nick is incompetent, nor has he been determined to lack capacity by the written statement of two licensed physicians.”

The papers added, “The stakes for Nick could not be higher,” stating he needs to pay for “basic necessities while incarcerated” and legal counsel.

Nick is expected back in court September 15.