Olivia Dean & The Killers Set to Headline Ocean Way Festival

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Olivia Dean and The Killers are headlining Goldenvoice’s inaugural Ocean Way Festival in September.

The two-day festival will also include performances from Jack White, Khruangbin, Sublime, Durand Jones & The Indications, Alvvays, SG Lewis, 54 Ultra, Hiatus Kaiyote, BLOND:ISH, Poolside, and Hot Chip DJs on the Santa Monica Pier.

In a statement, Goldenvoice VP of regional festivals Nic Adler said, “Santa Monica has an incredible music history, and Goldenvoice has been fortunate to be part of that story. From legendary shows at the Civic Auditorium to the origins of Ocean Way Recording just steps from the beach, there’s a creative legacy here that’s unlike anywhere else. Ocean Way Festival is our opportunity to celebrate that history while building something that feels authentically Santa Monica for years to come.”

Olivia is the middle of her sold-out “The Art of Loving” tour, which has stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, and New York City. The “Man I Need” singer has had a highlight year after winning Best New Artist at the Grammys in February.

The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers will also be kicking off his solo North American tour in early September, weeks after dropping his third solo album, “Thrasher.”