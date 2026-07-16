‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Star Josh Grisetti’s Cause of Death Released

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Josh Grisetti, who played Ralph Emerson on the fifth season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” died on July 10. Now, his cause of death has been revealed.

Friends had previously shared on social media that Grisetti, 44, died by suicide, and a new autopsy report obtained by People magazine confirms it.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department Coroner states in the report that Grisetti died from a gunshot wound.

The document lists associated injuries as multiple bilateral temporal calvarial fractures and a brain injury.

Sierra Boggess, who co-starred with Josh in the Broadway musical “It Shoulda Been You” in 2015, shared the news of his death on July 12, writing on Instagram, “It is with the deepest grief that I am sharing with you that our beloved friend Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday morning.”

She said, “Nothing I can say will make this hurt any less. We all loved him so unbelievably much. He created light and thought and humor everywhere he went. He was a BRILLIANT actor and director and writer. His students are so lucky they had him as their teacher. I loved the way he looked at the world and how he challenged ideals and norms. I loved his humor and his brain and deep deep philosophical conversations.”

The star went on, “Our ’It Should Have Been You’ family was as close as can be and this is so heartbreaking I will be processing with the show family and all of you for a very long time. And all the other show families he made along the way. My heart aches with all of his chosen family and family and wife @mackenziegrisetti … ”

Sierra said, “You have left such a space in all the lives of everyone who knows you and loves you. We will have more details on celebration of life but for now, we love you Josh. If ’whatever’ means ’we love you’ then ’I’ll take whatever, whenever with you’ ♥️💔.”

Rob McClure and Josh were both part of the “Something Rotten!” national tour.

McClure posted on Instagram a few days ago, “It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday. I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this. Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man’s side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton …and having the honor of being the Best Man at his wedding. Maggie and I are beyond heartbroken. Communities around the world will never be the same without him."

He closed with “We love you Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss. Memorial info to come in time.”

Josh is survived by his wife of six years, real estate agent Mackenzie Grisetti.

A GoFundMe was set up by Josh’s brother-in-law to raise money to “cover Josh's final arrangements, provide essential support for family, and ease the time-sensitive travel logistics of bringing our families together.”

The fund has raised more than $35,000 so far.

In addition to starring in many stage productions, Grisetti also appeared in ABC’s 2007 sitcom “The Knights of Prosperity.“

People reports he was also head of the Musical Theatre program at California State University, Fullerton.

Before that, he taught acting, musical theater, and the business of theater at Fullerton College and Loyola Marymount University.