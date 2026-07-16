Lindsey Vonn on Being Back in Gym Months After Devastating Olympics Ski Crash (Exclusive)

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Lindsey Vonn glittered in sequined Gucci at the 2026 ESPYs, chatting with “Extra’s” special correspondent Morgan Riddle.

She spoke about finally being able to get back in the gym after her Olympics ski crash and devastating leg injury.

“It's been so slow and so tedious and painful, and I felt like I was never making progress,” she said. “And so, when I finally was able to do weights, I was like, ‘Thank God’… I finally get to work hard. And not that the rehab wasn’t hard, but I just, I need to be in the gym... It’s my meditation. It’s how I am able to get my energy out. And so, now that I'm able to finally work hard, I’m just so much happier."

Lindsey also teased her upcoming projects, sharing, “I have a documentary coming out… I have a lot of fun projects in the works.”

Vonn dished she’s been binge-watching the Netflix mini-series “I Will Find You” starring Sam Worthington and Britt Lower.

The show is about a father wrongfully imprisoned for his son’s murder. He finds out his son may still be alive and escapes prison to uncover the truth.

Lindsey said, “I just started it… I was on the bike this morning, like, grinding it out to the episodes. So, I'm on episode four.”