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Sam Neill died on July 13 at 78, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

His rep Philip Grenz released a statement to the BBC to correct “inaccurate and outright falsehoods” about his passing.

“As Sam Neill’s longtime rep, I spoke with his family and wish to clarify some details for his fans,” Grenz said. “Sam passed away from pneumonia. Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy.”

He added that Sam had “filmed four projects back-to-back… all of which will be released within the coming months.”

Grenz continued, “I’d like to thank those who were truly close to Sam for considering his privacy with the respect he earned and his loved ones need and deserve during this immeasurably difficult time.”

He said that in lieu of flowers, fans can donate to Sam’s favorite organizations The Dunstan Hospital Foundation, The Snowdome Foundation, the NZ Nature Fund and Sustainable Tarras.

According to People magazine, Grenz also shared that the family is planning a private memorial at his New Zealand farm for a later date.

Neill’s death was initially announced on his Instagram account on Monday with a statement that read, “It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.”

It went on, “The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

Neill was born in Northern Ireland on September 14, 1947. He moved with his family to New Zealand as a kid, becoming one of the country’s most famous citizens.

A stage actor, he debuted on TV in the early ‘70s, gaining acclaim for “Sleeping Dogs” (1977) and “My Brilliant Career” (1979).

He went on to star in “Omen III: The Final Conflict” (1981), “Possession” (1981), “Dead Calm” (1989), “The Hunt for Red October” (1990), “The Piano” (1993), and “Event Horizon” (1997).

Most famously, he was Dr. Alan Grant in “Jurassic Park” (1993), “Jurassic Park III” (2001), and “Jurassic World Dominion” (2022).

On TV, he acted in “Reilly, Ace of Spies” (1983), “The Tudors (2007), and “Peaky Blinders” (2013-2014).

He was married to Noriko Watanabe from 1989-2017.