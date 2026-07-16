Celebrity News July 16, 2026
Julia Garner & Mark Foster Split After 6 Years of Marriage (Report)
Julia Garner and Foster the People frontman Mark Foster are separated, a source tells People magazine.
The split comes six years after they tied the knot in NYC in December 2019.
The “Ozark” actress, 32, and the musician, 42, initially met at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013, but didn’t start dating until they reconnected on Instagram years later.
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Julia told Vogue that Foster popped the question with a poem while they were in Montana in 2019.
She shared, “He read me a poem he had written to me, and when he finished, he dropped to a knee and asked me to marry him.”
They wed at city hall later that year, just like her parents did decades earlier.
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Foster surprised Garner by performing his original song “Lovers in a Stream” for their first dance.
She told Vogue, “It was a surprise. Mark wrote, produced, and sang it. It was very surreal, and the most beautiful present I’ve ever received. It felt like I was floating up in the air — it was the most magical moment I’ve ever had.”