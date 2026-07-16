Hal Williams, ‘227’ & ‘Sanford and Son’ Star, Dies at 91

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Hal Williams, an actor whose career stretched across 56 years, died July 15 at 91, Deadline reports.

Williams was born December 14, 1934, in Columbus, Ohio.

He worked in local community theater ahead of making his first appearance in a short film in 1969.

He quickly became a familiar face on television, debuting in the TV movie “Swing Out, Sweet Land” (1970) and guesting on “That Girl” (1970-1971), “The Jimmy Stewart Show” (1971), “Cannon” (1971-1974), and “The New Dick Van Dyke Show” (1972), among many others.

He made his movie debut in “Cool Breeze” (1972), and his credited movie debut in “Herbie Rides Again” (1974), a phenomenally popular Disney flick.

His big break came as Officer Smitty Smith on “Sanford and Son,” appearing in 20 episodes from 1972-1977. Simultaneously, he was seen as Harley on “The Waltons” (1973-1980), another big hit.

During this time, he also popped up on “Good Times” (1974-1978).

In 1975, he became a regular on the series “On the Rocks,” but it was canceled after a 24-episode run.

His run on “Private Benjamin” (1981-1983) lasted 39 episodes and afforded him a chance to play hard-nosed Sgt. Ted Ross in the show based on the Goldie Hawn movie.

From 1985-1990, Williams played Lester Jenkins, the husband of Mary Jenkins — series star Marla Gibbs — on “227,” acting alongside future Oscar winner Regina King and Jackée Harry.

He also logged 20 episodes on “The Sinbad Show” (1993-1994).

Some of his other episodic-TV work: “Tales from the Crypt” (1994), “Suddenly Susan” (1996), “Moesha” (1997), “Moonlight” (2007), “Parks and Recreation” (2015), and his final work in any medium, two episodes of “Matlock” (2024 & 2025).

Williams was preceded in death by his 20-year-old son Mark, in whose name he established the Mark K.A. Williams Memorial Scholarship Foundation for students of color.