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In April, “Storage Wars” star Darrell Sheets died of suicide, and now more details are emerging on his death.

In a newly released 911 call obtained by Us Weekly, Sheets called the Lake Havasu Police Department about the alleged cyberbullying that he was facing.

He said, “I’m kind of, like, a celebrity on TV, and for the last two months, I’ve had somebody threatening me and doing all this stuff. Tonight, they just sent me a demand ransom text stating that I had 24 hours to take care of it or they’re going to burn my shop down and they’re going to get my girlfriend in Orange County.”

In the call, Sheets claimed that he knew the identity of the alleged stalker and even named them.

He told the dispatcher, “I tried to bear this for the last few months. But it’s really bad right now.”

The dispatcher told Sheets that a police officer would call for more information.

It’s unclear when Sheets made the 911 call.

Sheets died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

According to a police report obtained by Us Weekly, a note at the scene said, “I could not take anymore, the Facebook bullying. F**k you, [redacted].”

The note was in a black basket in a bathroom near where Darrell’s body was found.

The police report confirmed that police reached out to someone Sheets claimed bullied him. They described the person as “extremely uncooperative,” and the person claimed they were “nowhere near” Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where Sheets died.

According to the report, the person also claimed they were receiving “death threats.”

TMZ added that the police report stated Darrell’s girlfriend told investigators that he couldn’t sleep and he got up during the night. She saw him in the doorway to his office. He told

Police previously addressed the cyberbullying claims.

In April, Sgt. Kyle Ridgway from the LHCPD told People magazine in a statement, “We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations. And that is a part of the active investigation.”