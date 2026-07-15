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Prince Harry and his family’s meeting with King Charles in the U.K. this month could be a turning point amid the royal rift.

Harry’s relationship with his brother Prince William, however, seems to be just as strained as before.

An insider told People magazine, their bond is “so broken.”

A source who knows the brothers added, “I thought it would have perhaps eased a little bit by now, to be honest. But there has been no movement, especially on William’s side. There is no contact.”

Harry brought his wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, to Highgrove House residence in Gloucestershire to meet with King Charles and Queen Camilla on Friday.

The same day, William was about 80 miles away playing in a charity polo event in Windsor.

British royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The New York Times, “It is all very sad because both of them are part of the rich tapestry of British life.”

“And of course Harry has chosen to go to the United States, but this really underlines things,” he said. “You can’t help wondering, what’s it going to be like in 10 years or 20 years or 30 years?”

William and Harry haven’t seen each other since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and later moved to California.

Since stepping down, Harry has made revelations about the royals that have fueled the rift between himself and Meghan and the rest of the family.

There was the bombshell interview with Oprah in 2021, the 2022 Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan,” and his 2023 memoir “Spare."

In September, Harry opened up to The Guardian about his many revelations, defending his decision to speak out.

He insisted, “I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected.”

Harry said from his point of view, “I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”

Reflecting on what has turned into a royal rift, he said, “It is not about revenge, it is about accountability… You cannot have reconciliation before you have truth.”

Harry had been reluctant to bring his family to the U.K. because he lost some security protections when he stepped down as a senior royal. He fought for higher security in court but lost.