‘The Voice’ Alum RaeLynn Files for Divorce from Joshua Davis

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“The Voice” alum RaeLynn and husband Joshua Davis are divorcing after 10 years of marriage.

People magazine reports she filed for divorce on June 8 in Nashville. RaeLynn cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

RaeLynn asked to be named the primary residential parent of their daughter Daisy Rae, 4. She listed the date of separation as the date of the filing.

The 32-year-old also shared the news on Instagram this week, writing, “After much thought and prayer, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce.”

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She continued, “As a working mom, I am committed to giving my daughter the love, stability, and support she will need while we navigate this next chapter together. I am grateful for the love and encouragement of my family, friends, and fans, and I respectfully ask for privacy as we move forward with grace and compassion.”

In July 2025, Raelynn reflected on their relationship in an Instagram post. She wrote, "10 years ago we said yes to forever and still to this day it’s the best/ easiest decision in my life I have ever made. Thank you for being my best friend and choosing us. I love you Joshua Davis and miss you so bad today. 🥹✨❤️"

RaeLynn met Joshua, a former financial advisor and Army veteran, at church in 2012. They reconnected later and got engaged in October 2015.

The singer’s “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton and his now wife Gwen Stefani attended RaeLynn and Joshua's engagement party in December 2015 and wedding in February 2016, both held in Nashville.

According to Page Six, RaeLynn has written multiple songs about her husband, including “Camo,” “Diamonds,” and “Lonely Call.”