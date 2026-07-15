Sam Asghari Has ‘Nothing but Love’ for Britney Spears, Talks New Heist Movie (Exclusive)

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Sam Asghari is part of John Travolta’s art heist team in the new high-stakes action film “The Gentleman Thief.”

It was a full-circle moment since John is Sam’s personal idol. The young Iranian was just 12 years old when he arrived in the U.S.

He said, “I didn’t speak English when I first came to America and so I watched a lot of films and watched a lot of Travolta films growing up. There was a specific film that I told him on set. It was a film that it was him and Denzel Washington.”

That game-changing movie was “The Taking of Pelham 123.”

Sam elaborated, “I told him I used to watch that to learn English just because action, it’s very easy... It’s been a dream of mine to be in action films and, you know, the world has a funny way to reward you.”

Now, Sam’s ready to go full big-screen action hero like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He noted, “I think that trend is coming back around. No offense to Timothée Chalamet or all these other guys. There’s a place for everybody. Like, I already had the muscles anyway. So I like to keep a great diet to make sure when the opportunity knocks on the door, I’m ready to take it... I think I have what it takes and I think the world is working in my favor as long as I’m being a good person and get to inspire others by my craft.”

Since his 2023 split from Britney Spears, Asghari has been “focused on work,” especially TV and film.

Though they split, he doesn’t regret a thing!

He said, “I always like to stay respectful of the past. I love to celebrate the past and, you know, what happens in your life in every chapter.”